Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FPRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $94.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

FPRX stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 380.23% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

