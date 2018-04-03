Five9 (FIVN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of FIVN opened at $28.81 on Monday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $105,888.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 762,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,951 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

