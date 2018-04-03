Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 207,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Five9 worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,721,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after buying an additional 70,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Five9 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,388,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Five9 by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,531,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after buying an additional 366,166 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Five9 by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 312,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $155,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,613.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 24,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $711,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,951 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

FIVN stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Five9 Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

