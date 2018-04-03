Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (PFD) Share Price

News coverage about Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.1790301520185 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,040. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

