Flash (FLASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,429.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $7,429.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00720332 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00184688 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.