Flash Trading Down 11.3% This Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Flash has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a total market capitalization of $19.93 million and approximately $7,510.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00722965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00183024 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030971 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

