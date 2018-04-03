Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price rose 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 2,573,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 787,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

FLXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.05, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/flexion-therapeutics-flxn-stock-price-up-12-6.html.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.