FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3066 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is a positive change from FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

ESGG stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137. FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund has a one year low of $82.34 and a one year high of $101.95.

