Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:GUNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Flexshares Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of GUNR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. 106,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,640. Flexshares Trust has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

