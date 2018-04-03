Flexshares Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:TLTE)

Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:TLTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

TLTE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 26,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,081. Flexshares Trust has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $65.59.

