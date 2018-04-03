Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Increased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody's were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody's by 2,358.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Moody's by 156.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Moody's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Crimmins sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $49,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Moody's in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody's in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody's from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $160.00 target price on shares of Moody's and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Moody's has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Moody's stock opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30,824.43, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. Moody's Co. has a twelve month low of $110.82 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -44.48.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 319.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Moody's Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Moody's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moody's’s dividend payout ratio is 29.00%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

