Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Creative Planning increased its stake in Hologic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp increased its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 62,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Hologic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 115.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,331.13, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $791.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.80 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.80 per share, with a total value of $504,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen raised Hologic to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

