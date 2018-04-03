Flinton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Ark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $10,260.60, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $857.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.46 million. equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Albemarle to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.02.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

