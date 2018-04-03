Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,162.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $126.95.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 1,891 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $200,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,976.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,720 shares of company stock worth $627,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

