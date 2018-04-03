Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $495,426.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flixxo alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00710843 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00183396 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038166 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029337 BTC.

Flixxo Token Profile

Flixxo launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 189,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,161,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Token Trading

Flixxo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Flixxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flixxo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.