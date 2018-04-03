Flowers Foods (FLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Hilliard Lyons

Hilliard Lyons assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowers Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 399,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,534. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $4,603.92, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.34 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $221,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,983,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,330,000 after buying an additional 416,393 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,640,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

