Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.34 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $4,454.38, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

