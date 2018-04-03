Flowserve Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5,667.47, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.65 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/flowserve-fls-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated.html.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.