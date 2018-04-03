FMC Corp (FMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FMC has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of FMC opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10,285.69, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. FMC has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.57 million. FMC had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that FMC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,952.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital set a $106.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray set a $90.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.37.

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

