FMC (FMC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about FMC (NYSE:FMC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FMC earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6444310532221 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FMC traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.24. 2,012,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,285.69, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital set a $106.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.37.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,952.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

