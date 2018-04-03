Fogo De Chao (FOGO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Fogo De Chao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Fogo De Chao from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Fogo De Chao from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fogo De Chao from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

FOGO stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.01, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.15. Fogo De Chao has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Fogo De Chao had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.56%. research analysts predict that Fogo De Chao will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Fogo De Chao during the third quarter worth $699,000. Signia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fogo De Chao during the fourth quarter worth $2,853,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fogo De Chao by 26.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Fogo De Chao by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 552,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Fogo De Chao by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 104,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

