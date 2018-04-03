Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Footy Cash has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $1,828.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Footy Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004150 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006738 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000345 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 222.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001807 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official website is footycash.com. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash.

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

