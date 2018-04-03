FORCE (CRYPTO:FOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One FORCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. FORCE has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $19,837.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FORCE has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

FORCE Coin Profile

FORCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 124,423,577 coins and its circulating supply is 120,822,236 coins. The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin.

FORCE Coin Trading

FORCE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is not possible to buy FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

