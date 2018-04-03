ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Pedro Abreu Sells 41,600 Shares

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 41,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $1,149,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ForeScout Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,271.39 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. ForeScout Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. equities analysts predict that ForeScout Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ForeScout Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ForeScout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ForeScout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

ForeScout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

