Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $20.50 Million in Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,496,000. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 12.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 311,170 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,784,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,078 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,120,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,401,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $15,538.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in cable services and wireless telecommunications businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.

