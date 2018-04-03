Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (TLT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 352,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 78,275 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 128,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 516,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond during the 4th quarter valued at $46,680,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond has a 12 month low of $116.51 and a 12 month high of $129.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

