PIMCO ETF Trust (BOND) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. PIMCO ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $107.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from PIMCO ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

