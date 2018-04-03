First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (HYLS) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV accounts for 0.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 85,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

