Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock (BLK)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 553 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,727,377,000 after buying an additional 307,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,855,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $953,073,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,251,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 608,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,924,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,113,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $519.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87,064.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $375.52 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $2.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In related news, Director Deryck C. Maughan purchased 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $573.44 per share, with a total value of $2,214,051.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,961 shares of company stock worth $11,375,444 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on BlackRock to $565.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.15.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

