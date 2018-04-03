Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Biotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3951177225671 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FBIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,714. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $233.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.23.

WARNING: “Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/fortress-biotech-fbio-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.