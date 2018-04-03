Fossil Group (FOSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fossil Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

FOSL traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 1,365,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.40 and a beta of -0.08.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $920.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.47 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $251,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 679,972 shares of company stock worth $9,041,909. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,441 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

