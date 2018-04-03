Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.42 Million Position in PepsiCo (PEP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,168,000 after acquiring an additional 899,911 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154,932.42, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

