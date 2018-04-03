Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS raised Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE FBM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 117,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.12, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $516.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 51.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

