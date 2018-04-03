Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Medicine from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Foundation Medicine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Foundation Medicine stock traded down $7.05 on Thursday, hitting $71.70. 611,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,904.44, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.13. Foundation Medicine has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. analysts predict that Foundation Medicine will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foundation Medicine news, COO Steven J. Kafka sold 29,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $1,833,636.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $119,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,147,318. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

