Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) COO Konstantin Fiedler Sells 358 Shares

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) COO Konstantin Fiedler sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $26,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FMI traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 789,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,904.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -0.13. Foundation Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Get Foundation Medicine alerts:

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 207.73% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. Foundation Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. analysts predict that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMI. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

FMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Foundation Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) COO Konstantin Fiedler Sells 358 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/foundation-medicine-inc-fmi-coo-konstantin-fiedler-sells-358-shares.html.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.