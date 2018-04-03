Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Director Michael J. Pellini Sells 3,500 Shares

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) Director Michael J. Pellini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $274,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Foundation Medicine stock traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. 604,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,268. Foundation Medicine Inc has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMI shares. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Foundation Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

