Fox Factory (FOXF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FOXF traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 327,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,129. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,314.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,569 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

