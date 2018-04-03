Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media headlines about Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Francesca's earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.3406394235707 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Francesca's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Francesca's and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Francesca's in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Francesca's from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Francesca's in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Francesca's presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

FRAN opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Francesca's has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.01.

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. Francesca's had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Francesca's will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca's

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website.

