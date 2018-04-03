Insider Buying: TransCanada Co. (TRP) Insider Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) insider Francois Lionel Poirier bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.28 per share, with a total value of C$422,100.00.

TRP stock traded down C$1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.96. 1,101,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,114. TransCanada Co. has a 1 year low of C$50.84 and a 1 year high of C$65.18.

TransCanada (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. TransCanada had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TransCanada from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.89.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

