Delancey W. Davis Sells 8,576 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $361,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FELE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.65. 126,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,891. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,896.09, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

