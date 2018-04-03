Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Hardinge, Inc. (HDNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hardinge, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Hardinge worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hardinge by 55.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hardinge by 68.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hardinge by 1,702.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hardinge during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hardinge during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDNG opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.84. Hardinge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter. Hardinge had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hardinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hardinge Profile

Hardinge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories.

