Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,803.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,844.57, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/franklin-resources-inc-increases-holdings-in-manulife-financial-co-mfc-updated.html.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.