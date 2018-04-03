US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.55% of US Ecology worth $50,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 3,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Simon G. Bell sold 4,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,742 shares of company stock worth $1,972,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,165.96, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. US Ecology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.09 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

