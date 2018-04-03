Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FSP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

FSP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 663,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,313. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

In other news, CEO George J. Carter bought 5,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,718 shares of company stock worth $100,834 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 602,668 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,321,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,378,000 after buying an additional 168,944 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,908,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,720,000 after buying an additional 1,114,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,330,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/franklin-street-properties-corp-fsp-receives-10-00-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.