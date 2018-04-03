Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) a €112.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €112.00 ($138.27) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRA. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs set a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

Shares of FRA:FRA remained flat at $€80.10 ($98.89) during trading on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($120.07).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

