Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €75.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.09 ($106.28).

FRA:FRA remained flat at $€80.10 ($98.89) during mid-day trading on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($120.07).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

