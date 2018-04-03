CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Director Frederick W. Gluck Sells 5,000 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $159,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTMX remained flat at $$27.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 247,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,534. The company has a market capitalization of $1,098.49, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.91. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 71.42%. research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CTMX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 418,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

