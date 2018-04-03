Fred's (FRED) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 202,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,024,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fred's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fred's in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fred's currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Fred's declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,800,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Fred's by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,712,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fred's by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Fred's by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. grew its stake in Fred's by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 143,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FrontFour Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fred's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,471,000.

Fred's Company Profile

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

