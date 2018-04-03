Freicoin (FRC) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $225,281.00 and $239.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2012. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,606,231 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not possible to buy Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

