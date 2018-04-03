Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price

Media coverage about FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FreightCar America earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7277979690968 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAIL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.48. FreightCar America has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $20.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.23). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/freightcar-america-rail-getting-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.